'Rohit commands a lot of respect': Harbhajan's cracking take on India captain after Gavaskar launches scathing attack

After Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma by highlighting his shortcomings as a captain, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of the veteran Indian opener. A lot was expected from Rohit when the senior batter succeeded Virat Kohli as India's all-format captain. Under Rohit's leadership, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the Asian giants failed to outclass the same opponent in an ICC final. Harbhajan shared his views on Rohit Sharma's leadership after the India captain was called out by Sunil Gavaskar(AP-ANI)

Rohit and Co. were outplayed by Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship last month. Before India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia, Rohit's men were crushed by England in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 last year. Talking about Rohit's ongoing captaincy stint, legendary spinner Harbhajan observed that it is unfair to only target Rohit for India's performance in the WTC final.

ALSO READ: 'Even with all the IPL experience...': Gavaskar points out Rohit's shortcomings as captain with brutal Kohli comparison

‘It is unfair to criticise Rohit alone’

The former India cricketer also reminded Rohit's critics that the veteran batter commands a lot of respect in the Indian dressing room. "I find that people are going a bit overboard... the way Rohit has been criticised. Cricket is a team sport and one individual cannot take you from one place to other. Team India didn't do well in WTC final, and yes, you talk about that performance and move on from there. But it is unfair to criticise Rohit alone, that he is not scoring runs, putting on weight, not captaining well. I think he is a brilliant leader," Harbhajan told news agency PTI.

Rohit's former India and Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate also backed the India captain to deliver the goods in the upcoming assignments. Rohit's Team India has arrived in the Caribbean for their multi-format tour. India will kickstart its WTC campaign against the West Indies with the two-match Test series. "He will come good and we need to show faith in him and we need to support him rather than pinpointing that you are not doing this or that," said Harbhajan, who played 103 Tests for the Asian giants.

'Rohit must be getting support from BCCI'

Harbhajan's remarks have come after Gavaskar admitted that he was disappointed with Rohit's leadership. Earlier, batting legend Gavaskar lashed out at Rohit for suggesting a 3-match final after Australia hammered India in the summit clash of the WTC. Harbhajan also pointed out the importance of the Indian captain being backed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the years. From Kohli to MS Dhoni, the ex-India spinner acknowledged that Rohit's predecessors enjoyed firm backing from the apex cricket board in their respective captaincy tenures.

"If you have the support from BCCI, you can work freely. Not just MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, if you go back a little further, a lot of captains have got support from BCCI presidents of that time. Rohit must be getting support from BCCI. I don't know how much support he must be getting (though). Having that kind of support will help him take right kind of decision at the right time. He will get that liberty if he has that support. Support must be there for Rohit like BCCI has given it to all its captains," Harbhajan concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON