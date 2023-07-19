Rohit Sharma drops major update on Team India playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: ‘... we saw the pitch…’

The Indian team made a strong start to the new World Test Championship cycle last week, when it defeated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. The side fielded two debutants in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan in the first Test, with the former producing an exemplary performance; he scored a century in his very first innings in the longest format, smashing 171. Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, ruled the roost with the ball, taking 12 wickets throughout the match with a fifer across both innings. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Mohammed Siraj during first Test against West Indies (AP)

The hosts endured a drab outing with the bat as India bundled the Windies cheaply in both innings, wrapping up the Test within three days. The second Test begins Thursday in Port of Spain, and the unpredictable nature of weather conditions means there remains some suspense over the playing XI for both sides. However, as far as the India's XI is concerned, Rohit believes there won't be “drastic” changes.

“In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don't have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don't think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision,” Rohit told reporters ahead of the match.

India did enjoy a solid bowling outing, with the spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja running through the Windies batting order. There can likely be a change in the pace attack, however, with one of Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar in contention to make into the playing XI. Alternatively, star all-rounder Axar Patel might also get a look-in for the second and final Test.

The skipper, who got his 10th Test hundred in the first Test, was happy that youngsters like Jaiswal made full use of the opportunity by scoring 171 runs on debut. Rohit believes that transition will happen in Indian cricket sooner than later but what role seniors play is important.

"Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it's up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team.

"... And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights," Rohit said.

