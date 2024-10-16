Rohit Sharma fans left fuming at Aussie media, Barmy Army over Kohli poster for India series: 'Extreme level insecurity'

India have two very important five-match Test series coming up for the next eight months, both away from home. While they are slated to take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, starting November 20 in Perth, which could serve as an ideal preparation for the World Test Championship final next year, for which they are more likely to qualify following a home series against New Zealand this month, India will face England to mark the beginning of a fresh WTC cycle next June. India's Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma arrive to field during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 20, 2024(AFP)

Both the Test series have their respective significance in Indian cricket. While India will be aiming to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and win it for a third straight time on Australian soil, in the Test series next year, the team will be aiming for a title win against England away from home for the first time since 1986.

Ahead of the series, Australian media Fox Cricket posted a video and a poster on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but the discussions largely pertained to former India captain Virat Kohli and it being his final Test appearance in Australia. Later on Tuesday, Barmy Army, the England cricket team's official fan group, shared a post on social media with a picture of the 35-year-old with the announcement of the India-England series next June.

The posts left Rohit Sharma fans angry on social media, who claimed that the posters should involve the India captain, thus sparking an epic fan war. Here are some of the reactions…

India have their focus on New Zealand series

The Indian team's current focus is on the three-match series at home against the Black Caps, which begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India will be aiming for a 3-0 whitewash, which could guarantee a ticket to the WTC final for the third straight time. The Rohit-led side have so far claimed wins in the West Indies last summer, before holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw. India, who stand top of the WTC table with eight wins in 11 matches, implying a PCT of 74.24, then beat England 4-1 at home earlier this year and then whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 last month.