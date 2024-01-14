close_game
News / Cricket / Rohit Sharma's hapless T20I return before World Cup hands India captain upsetting record after rare golden duck vs AFG

Rohit Sharma's hapless T20I return before World Cup hands India captain upsetting record after rare golden duck vs AFG

Jan 14, 2024 10:29 PM IST

It was his fifth golden duck in T20I cricket and second as a captain, having incurred a similar fate in August 2022 against West Indies.

Even amid the big debate on whether it was a progressive step to bring back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I fold for the World Cup in June, the expectations remained huge given their stature and achievements in world cricket. But for the India captain, it was an unfortunate return to the shortest format after 14 months as Rohit recorded back-to-back ducks in the first two matches of the three-T20I series against Afghanistan.

India's Rohit Sharma leaves the field after being dismissed during the second T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan(AP)

In the opening game on Thursday, Rohit was left absolutely miserable after a bizarre run-out dismissal following a mix-up with Shubman Gill. The veteran opener was left visibly furious on the youngster as he walked off the pitch, having registered a two-ball duck. On Sunday, in the second game of the series in Indore, Rohit, who became the first player ever to make 150 appearances in the format, fell for a golden duck.

It happened in the opening over of India's innings after Afghanistan set a target of 173 runs. It was a premeditated attempt from Rohit as he danced down the track against the delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi. The plan was a pull across the line, but it just wasn't the perfect ball to execute it as it sneaked under the blade and crashed against the top of off. As the Afghanistan unit rejoiced on taking the big wicket, the Indian skipper was left utterly dejected, walking back for a golden duck.

It was his fifth golden duck in T20I cricket and second as a captain, having incurred a similar fate in August 2022 against West Indies. Overall, it was his 12th duck in the format, which makes him the batter with the most such scores among players from full-member nations. Six of those ducks happened while donning the captaincy armband as he stands second in the all-time list in T20Is after Aaron Finch of Australia (8).

After poor return in the first two matches, Rohit will be raring to make it count in the final tie of the series which will take place in Bengaluru on January 17.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

