Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya bashed as India's depth questioned ahead of T20 WC: ‘Captain and vice captain out of IPL’

The early exit of Mumbai Indians from Indian Premier League 2024 has put Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya under the scanners as they also are struggling this season with their form. Five-time champions MI became the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race and currently languishing at ninthe spot on the points table. Rohit, who started the season with some impressive knocks, including a ton, has been struggling in the second half of the season. The swashbuckling opener looked rusty in recent times and scored just 52 runs in the last six innings. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's recent form in IPL has become a major worrying sign for India ahead of the T20 World Cup.(PTI)

In the last match against KKR, Rohit failed to up the ante when required and lost his wicket for 19 off 24 balls in the rain-affected match as MI suffered another defeat.

Meanwhile, franchise captain Hardik is also going through a lean patch with the bat and has scored just 200 runs in 13 matches at an average of 18.18. The flamboyant all-rounder has failed to score a single half-century this season. With only one match remaining for MI, his and Rohit's form has become a big worrying sign for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani lashed out at Rohit and Pandya's recent form and exit from IPL as he also questioned the depth of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

“Indian captain and vice captain out of the IPL,” Badani posted on X (formerly Twitter). “What does that speak of our quality depth and our chances. Trolls stay away.. If you have something objective to add then pls do. I for one am very worried about team India!” wrote Badani on X.

Meanwhile, captain Pandya suggested that Mumbai had the momentum in the powerplay in the 158-run chase against KKR but they failed to cash on it while losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually suffered a defeat.

"Tough one, yeah. As a batting unit, the foundation was there but we could not capitalize after that and keep the momentum up. The wicket was a little up and down and a little tacky so momentum was very important. I think it was a par score, given the conditions, felt that the bowlers did well. Every ball that came back from the boundary came back wet. The bowlers made sure they kept taking wickets," Pandya said after the match.