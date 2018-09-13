Rohit Sharma has fun fine-tuning his video game skills

After sweating it out at the nets, Rohit Sharma is busy fine-tuning his skills as a gamer ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. With regular skipper Virat Kohli rested, Rohit has been handed the role of leading the team in the biggest tournament in Asia. India will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a video of him which read: “🎮 ➡️ 🦈 ➡️ 😨 It’s always exciting (sometimes scary 😝) to dive deep in this virtual world of #VideoGames. Which is your favourite game? #VideoGameDay.”

Five-time champions India have rested regular skipper Kohli while Shikhar Dhawan has been named deputy to Rohit. Khaleel Ahmed is the new face in the squad as Kedar Jadhav makes a comeback into the 16-member squad after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League. Ambati Rayudu also finds a place in the team as Suresh Raina gets the axe.

In the case of Kohli, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that the skipper’s workload management is paramount as he had issues with back injury in the earlier Tests in England this summer.

“Considering the workload, we have given him (Kohli) rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. He’s on the road from the IPL. So that is why looking at the workload we have given him rest,” Prasad said.

The chairman said that all key players would be given rest and their workload closely monitored. “I will like to tell that I have been there from the third test match (in England). We sat for a discussion regarding the workload management, so we need to preserve some of the precious players, who are playing in all three formats. Looking at that workload issue we have started with Virat and he will be rested for the Asia Cup,” he added.

The selectors are desperate for some variety and after experiments with Jaydev Unadkat and Barinder Sran didn’t yield the desired results, they are now trying out Khaleel.

“Yes there are 2-3 slots that we are yet to finalise. One is a left handed seamer’s slot where we are looking at Khaleel. So for those spots we will be trying and we will look at these 24 matchens. As we move closer towards World Cup, you guys will come to know,” he said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 11:35 IST