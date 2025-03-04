'Rohit Sharma has sworn he won't win the toss…': India served with 2023 ODI WC final reminder ahead of CT semis vs AUS

Rohit Sharma and Co. have been in incredible form in the ongoing Champions Trophy, with an unbeaten run in the group stage. However, one area remains a concern for them—the toss. With the group stage clash against New Zealand, Rohit has lost 13 tosses in a row in ODIs. However, the match results have been in India's favour in the CT 2025 so far, but Aakash Chopra has served a warning for them ahead of the mega semi-final against Australia. Rohit Sharma has been unlucky at the toss in the recent times.(REUTERS)

Australia have always been a tough nut to crack for India in the ICC events, as they lost to them in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the World Test Championship final in the same year. India have not beaten Australia in the ICC knockout matches since winning the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

However, Rohit and Co. won the Super 8 match in the 2024 T20 World Cup to knock Australia out of the tournament.

Chopra scratched India's old wounds and brought back bitter memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India lost the toss and Pat Cummins elected to bowl which completely shifted the momentum.

"I personally feel toss is an advantage. We haven't won a single toss thus far. Rohit has sworn that he won't win the toss and won't lose the match. It sounds alright, but toss is a problem. Australia won the toss in Ahmedabad and, against the popular belief, they decided to bowl first. That was their thinking but toss played a critical part," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

‘When New Zealand bowled after winning the toss…’

The cricketer-turned-commentator further discussed the New Zealand game and said New Zealand made the wrong call by asking India to bat after winning the toss. India unleashed a fourth extra spinner on New Zealand, and they shared nine wickets as they defended 249 with ease.

"Here also, when New Zealand bowled after winning the toss, I said they would die, because they wouldn't be able to chase if India scored 270. The truth is that even 250 wasn't chased. So this is the truth of this ground," he observed.