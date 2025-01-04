Rohit Sharma hits back at big mouth Sam Konstas: 'Bol bacchhan ka faida nahi hai. We won't remain quiet'

Rohit Sharma has weighed in on the feud between Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Sam Konstas, following a dramatic exchange on Day 1 of the Sydney Test. While the altercation between the two players added to the intensity of the match, Rohit was quick to highlight that such banter doesn't align with his team's values. Rohit Sharma (R) reacted to the exchange between Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the Sydney Test(AP/X)

“Our boys, till they're calm, will remain calm. If you keep poking them, we won't remain quiet," Rohit said during an interaction with Star Sports.

The India captain, who sat out of the final Test owing to poor form with the bat, further stressed, “Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ke cheeze, bol bachchan karna, shobha nahi dete (Play cricket. All of this chattering doesn't look good). Our boys are classy. We focus on what our job is and work towards it.”

The tensions between Bumrah and Konstas go back to the MCG Test, where the young Australian opener had engaged in aggressive tactics against the Indian pacer. Bumrah, however, had the last laugh when he dismissed Konstas in the second innings.

The saga continued in Sydney where the duo had an intense verbal exchange during the final over of the day. It was followed by Bumrah dismissing Usman Khawaja, after which the bowler taunted Konstas, further igniting the rivalry between the two players. This sparked a fiery confrontation that added to the drama of the match.

Australia bowled for 181 but…

On the field, India’s bowling attack continued to dominate, dismissing Australia for 181 in their first innings, leaving the hosts trailing by just four runs. Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role, claiming the key wicket of Konstas for 23 runs. Prasidh Krishna also picked three wickets, while Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two each.

However, India faced an injury scare when Bumrah, who had captained in Rohit’s absence, walked off the field during Day 2 with a discomfort in his leg. The bowler was seen traveling to a hospital, likely for scans, raising concerns about his fitness for of the remainder of the Test. India's hopes for a strong finish will depend heavily on Bumrah’s availability, given his significant impact throughout the series.