Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma hits back at big mouth Sam Konstas: 'Bol bacchhan ka faida nahi hai. We won't remain quiet'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 04, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Rohit Sharma didn't hold back as he reacted to Sam Konstas poking Jasprit Bumrah during the first day's play in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma has weighed in on the feud between Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Sam Konstas, following a dramatic exchange on Day 1 of the Sydney Test. While the altercation between the two players added to the intensity of the match, Rohit was quick to highlight that such banter doesn't align with his team's values.

Rohit Sharma (R) reacted to the exchange between Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the Sydney Test(AP/X)
Rohit Sharma (R) reacted to the exchange between Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the Sydney Test(AP/X)

“Our boys, till they're calm, will remain calm. If you keep poking them, we won't remain quiet," Rohit said during an interaction with Star Sports.

The India captain, who sat out of the final Test owing to poor form with the bat, further stressed, “Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ke cheeze, bol bachchan karna, shobha nahi dete (Play cricket. All of this chattering doesn't look good). Our boys are classy. We focus on what our job is and work towards it.”

The tensions between Bumrah and Konstas go back to the MCG Test, where the young Australian opener had engaged in aggressive tactics against the Indian pacer. Bumrah, however, had the last laugh when he dismissed Konstas in the second innings.

The saga continued in Sydney where the duo had an intense verbal exchange during the final over of the day. It was followed by Bumrah dismissing Usman Khawaja, after which the bowler taunted Konstas, further igniting the rivalry between the two players. This sparked a fiery confrontation that added to the drama of the match.

Australia bowled for 181 but…

On the field, India’s bowling attack continued to dominate, dismissing Australia for 181 in their first innings, leaving the hosts trailing by just four runs. Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role, claiming the key wicket of Konstas for 23 runs. Prasidh Krishna also picked three wickets, while Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two each.

However, India faced an injury scare when Bumrah, who had captained in Rohit’s absence, walked off the field during Day 2 with a discomfort in his leg. The bowler was seen traveling to a hospital, likely for scans, raising concerns about his fitness for of the remainder of the Test. India's hopes for a strong finish will depend heavily on Bumrah’s availability, given his significant impact throughout the series.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On