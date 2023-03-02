Home / Cricket / 'Rohit Sharma is India's Shane Watson': Skipper roasted for 'shocking' review as DRS woes return in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

'Rohit Sharma is India's Shane Watson': Skipper roasted for 'shocking' review as DRS woes return in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Published on Mar 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's run of poor DRS calls in the third Test against Australia continued into the Indian second innings.

ByHT Sports Desk

The third Test has been a hard grind for India and among the many things that have not gone right for them has been captain Rohit Sharma's calls for the Decision Review System (DRS). Rohit burned through all of India's reviews on the first day itself which meant that they had six wickets to take on Day 2 with no reviews in hand.

India eventually dismissed Australia for 197, with the visitors leading by 88 runs on a dust bowl of a pitch after which Rohit himself didn't survive for too long in the hosts' second innings. Rohit was trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon off the second ball of the 13th over and the Indian skipper went for the review after the umpire raised his finger. There was inside edge and it turned out to be as plumb as it gets, with the ball set to hit middle stump on the tracker.

Fans and pundits were not too happy with Rohit's DRS calls.

India were buoyed in their second innings by a gritty 59 off 142 balls from Cheteshwar Pujara. It was Pujara's innings, coupled with some quick knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin that gave India the lead. However, Australia remain on top with Pujara falling thanks to a blinder of a catch from Steve Smith. Earlier, India were all out for just 109 runs on the first day with Matthew Kuhnemann taking a maiden five-wicket haul. It looked like Australia could suffer a similar fate when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed opener Travis Head early but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne helped shore things up for the Australians to keep them ahead at the end of the first day. On Day 2, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb defied the Indians for the duration of the first hour of the day to extend Australia's lead.

Get Latest Cricket News and Cricket Schedule along with Cricket Live Score of ongoing matches.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

