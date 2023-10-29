Rohit Sharma joins elite ‘100 club': Where does Dhoni, Kohli stand in iconic list of India captains?

How many records Rohit Sharma will shatter at One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023? Adding another feather to his already illustrious cap in match No.29 of the ICC World Cup, skipper Rohit joined an iconic list of India captains on Sunday. Rohit recorded his 100th appearance as the captain of the Indian side when World Cup hosts India squared off against Jos Buttler's England in its sixth match of the ICC World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma recorded his 100th appearance as India’s captain during the ODI World Cup on Sunday(Getty Images-AFP)

Rohit became the seventh India skipper to feature in 100 matches as captain on the international circuit. Rohit has surpassed former skippers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to enter the special club. Master Blaster Tendulkar captained India in 98 games while batting Gavaskar led the Asian giants in 84 matches. The elite list of captains with 100 appearances features former skippers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Rohit joins Kohli and Dhoni

The only captain to win an ICC World T20 (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2023), former skipper Dhoni has captained Team India the most in international cricket. Dhoni captained India in 332 matches. The Ranchi stalwart recorded 178 wins and 120 defeats as captain of India. Dhoni is followed by Azharuddin, who captained India in 221 matches.

Rohit's exceptional record as India captain

Batting maestro Kohli led India in 213 matches. Under Kohli's leadership, India won 135 matches and suffered defeats in 60 matches. Interestingly, Kohli's successor Rohit, has the highest win percentage as India's captain. Before India locked horns with England at the ICC World Cup, Rohit won 73 matches as India's captain. With Rohit at the helm, India lost 23 matches while 2 games have ended in a draw. Rohit had an exceptional win percentage of 73.73 as captain in the international arena.

Speaking at the coin toss, skipper Rohit revealed that India are unchanged for matchday 29 of the ICC World Cup. “We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game,” Rohit said after England won the toss and opted to bowl in Lucknow.

