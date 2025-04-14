'Rohit Sharma ko captain banao': Fan urges Nita Ambani with folded hands as she leaves Shirdi shrine, MI owner responds

Amid Mumbai Indians' topsy-turvy run in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, a die-hard fan of Rohit Sharma made his way through the crowd to put forward an audacious demand to Nita Ambani as she was leaving Shirdi shrine. And the Mumbai Indians owner responded to the request. Rohit Sharma had stepped down from MI captaincy ahead of IPL 2024 season

The fan told Nita with folded hands, "Rohit Sharma ko captain banao (Make Rohit Sharma the captain)," and Nita responded with a smile saying, “Baba ki marzi (leave it to God).”

Will Nita Ambani listen to the request?

Mumbai Indians haven't had the best of starts to the 18th edition of the IPL. They lost their first two games - against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans - before claiming an impressive win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on their return home to the Wankhede Stadium. They once again lost two on the trot, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing their first win at the Wankhede in 10 years, before they stopped the Delhi Capitals juggernaut at the Arin Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, beating them by 12 runs.

With just two wins from six games thus far, Mumbai are in seventh spot in the points table ahead of the halfway mark in the league. Despite the run, which came a season after they finished bottom of the table under new captain Hardik Pandya, the management has shown its full backing for the all-rounder.

Moreover, Rohit has himself been struggling to find form in this season of the IPL. In five games, he has only scored 56 runs at 11.20. The 37-year-old, who had stepped down from MI captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, has yet to score more than 20 runs in an innings in IPL 2025. Since 2023, he averages only 24.39 in the IPL, the second lowest for an opener (min. 25 innings). Not to forget, Mumbai have also resolved to using Rohit has an impact sub on two occasions during this season.

Mumbai will play their next two games at home - against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.