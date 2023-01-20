Rohit Sharma-led Team India slapped with hefty fine for maintaining slow over-rate in New Zealand ODI

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side has been slapped with a hefty fine in their narrow win against New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-game series in Wednesday in Hyderabad. India had won the match by 12 runs as New Zealand to 337 runs in their 350-run chase, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the contest.

India have been penalised 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand. The hosts were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath, Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

ALSO READ: 'If there's an opportunity, I would definitely be reaching out to MS Dhoni': Graeme Smith opens the door for MSD in SA20

Rohit accepted the offence, which was levelled by the two on-field umpires - Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. There was no need for a formal hearing.

Talking about the match, India openers Rohit and Shubman Gill made another impressive start after opting to bat first, scoring a 60-run stand before the youngster single-handedly carried the team with his record knock of 208 off 149 balls. Gill became the fifth India batter to score a double century in ODIs and the youngest ever to the feat, surpassing Ishan Kishan, who had reached the milestone a month back.

New Zealand, however, had threatened to chase down the target riding on Michael Bracewell's magnificent 78-ball 140 b efore Shardul Thakur ended his stay with a stunning yorker in the final over the match.

India and New Zealand will face each other for the second ODI match at Raipur on January 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON