Rohit Sharma left fuming at paparazzi, pushes them away for getting too close to his family

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the start of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he was left fuming at the paparazzi in the airport after they tried to get close to his family. Rohit Sharma arrived in Mumbai for IPL 2025(Viral Bhayani)

Rohit recently led India to a second consecutive ICC title win. After a victory in Barbados in June last year, where India ended their long-standing drought by lifting the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue beat New Zealand earlier this month in a thrilling final in Dubai to win the Champions Trophy. It was India's third title win in the 50-over tournament, making them the most successful side in history.

After the big tournament, he left for the Maldives with his family. However, with less than a week left before the start of the 18th edition of the IPL, for which Mumbai Indians have already begun their preparations, Rohit returned to India to gear up for the event.

In a viral video on social media, Rohit lost his cool with paparazzi who tried to take pictures of him and his family. However, with the shutterbugs getting close to his family, the 37-year-old yelled at them and then pushed them away. He then guided his family into the car, before posing for the paparazzi with a smile.

Rohit Sharma set for crucial IPL 2025

The India opener may have shut the rumours around his ODI retirement, but he has yet to openly confirm his intention of playing in the 2027 World Cup. He did keep the options open, but according to a report in Cricbuzz last week, it will depend largely on the impending IPL season. It also is his first T20 tournament since announcing his retirement from T20Is.

The report also added that the IPL 2025 will decide his Test future and whether the selectors will pick him for the tour of England in June.