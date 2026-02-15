Rohit Sharma reunites with his India teammates; shares wholesome moment with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram at IND-PAK game

Former India captain, Rohit Sharma made a low-key but headline grabbing appearance around the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, greeting the players before the later being seen alongside Wasim Akram during the pre-match ceremony at the R.Premadasa Stadium, where the build up was already at fever pitch. Rohit Sharma meets team members before T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan. (PTI)

Rohit was seen walking up to the Indian group during the build-up, exchanging hugs and handshakes with several players and members of the support staff. Rohit was present in his capacity as an ICC ambassador for the 2026 edition of the tournament - an appointment announced in November 2025. He was seen warmly greeting the squad ahead of the start. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the first active Indian cricketer to take on the ambassador role.

Rohit Sharma's presence in Colombo had been hinted at earlier in the day when a short airport video went viral on social media, fuelling speculation that he was travelling to be around the team for the fixture. For a match that has carried unusually heavy scrutiny beyond cricket, the former captain’s brief visit quickly became its own subplot.