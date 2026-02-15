Rohit Sharma reunites with his India teammates; shares wholesome moment with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram at IND-PAK game
Rohit Sharma made a notable appearance as an ICC ambassador at the T20 World Cup 2026, engaging with players and Wasim Akram before the India-Pakistan match.
Former India captain, Rohit Sharma made a low-key but headline grabbing appearance around the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, greeting the players before the later being seen alongside Wasim Akram during the pre-match ceremony at the R.Premadasa Stadium, where the build up was already at fever pitch.
Rohit was seen walking up to the Indian group during the build-up, exchanging hugs and handshakes with several players and members of the support staff. Rohit was present in his capacity as an ICC ambassador for the 2026 edition of the tournament - an appointment announced in November 2025. He was seen warmly greeting the squad ahead of the start. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the first active Indian cricketer to take on the ambassador role.
Rohit Sharma's presence in Colombo had been hinted at earlier in the day when a short airport video went viral on social media, fuelling speculation that he was travelling to be around the team for the fixture. For a match that has carried unusually heavy scrutiny beyond cricket, the former captain’s brief visit quickly became its own subplot.
The game has been played under a charged backdrop, with debate around symbolic gestures - particularly pre and post match handshakes - sitting on top of wider India-Pakistan tensions.
Rohit Sharma has a chat with Wasim Akram
It was in that context that Rohit’s interaction with Wasim Akram stood out for its simplicity. In the pre-match ceremony, the pair were seen together around the World Cup trophy, exchanging greetings and a handshake before posing for photographs. While the exchange was brief, it offered a contrasting visual: two high-profile figures from either side sharing a cordial moment even as the match-day atmosphere carried an unmistakable edge.
For India’s camp, Rohit’s cameo was also a reminder of continuity - past leadership turning up in an official role, offering a quick boost of familiarity as the squad prepared for the most scrutinised fixture of the group stage. And for the wider audience, it became another snapshot of how India-Pakistan days generate stories in every corner of the stadium, even before the first ball is bowled.