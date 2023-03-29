Rohit Sharma might miss couple of IPL 2023 games, India star to lead Mumbai Indians in India captain's absence: Reports

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to launch their title bid for a record-extending sixth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians capped off a disastrous season in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league as MI was the first franchise to crash out of the playoffs race last year. Hitting rock-bottom last year, the record-time holders finished 10th in the 10-team tournament. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday(IPL)

With four wins and 10 defeats, Mumbai Indians only managed to pick up 8 points in 14 league matches last season. Rohit's Mumbai Indians will be without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire season of the cash-rich league in 2023. As per the latest developments, it is also a possibility that Mumbai Indians will play a few matches without their charismatic leader Rohit in IPL 2023.

According to a report filed by the Indian Express, it has been learned that Rohit might miss a couple of IPL matches this season. In order to manage his workload, India's all-format captain Rohit is likely to sit out for a few matches at the IPL 2023. The report also added that premier batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the absence of the veteran opener.

As per the latest reports, Rohit will also pick and choose the matches he will skip this season. However, Rohit will travel with the team to guide stand-in skipper Suryakumar when he is not a part of the MI playing XI this season. Indian skipper Rohit witnessed his worst season as a batter and captain in the IPL last year.

The 35-year-old even failed to score a single half-century in the IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians lost their first eight matches under Rohit's watch last season. Averaging 19.14, MI skipper Rohit scored 268 runs in 14 matches at IPL 2022. Rohit's teammate Suryakumar smashed 303 runs in 8 matches last season.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit asserted that it is up to the players to keep themselves fit for international matches while plying their trade with IPL teams in the world's richest T20 tournament. “It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises. And more importantly, it’s up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen, but,” Rohit had said.

