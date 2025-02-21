Rohit Sharma mimics Shubman Gill's trademark bow in iconic gesture to India's centurion in Champions Trophy opener

Shubman Gill showcased his class yet again, steering India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh with a sublime, unbeaten 101 in their Champions Trophy opener in Dubai. On a tricky surface where most batters struggled, Gill’s composure and strokeplay stood out as he anchored India’s chase of 229 with 21 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (R) takes a bow at Shubman Gill(AP/X)

Coming into the tournament on the back of a stellar series against England, Gill continued his golden run, crafting his eighth ODI century—his first in an ICC event. Despite early setbacks in the chase, he remained unfazed, stitching a crucial 87-run partnership with KL Rahul (41*) to guide India home.

Following India's win, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, greeted Gill in the latter's own trademark style. Gill usually takes a bow towards the dressing room whenever he reaches his century, and Rohit, on this occasion, took a similar bow at Gill as he entered the field to greet him.

Watch:

Following India's brilliant win, Gill called the innings against Bangaldesh among his ‘most satisfying’ knocks.

"Definitely one of my most satisfying innings that I have played and my first century in ICC events," said Gill, who was named Player of the Match. "Very happy with the way I performed."

India’s chase began on a strong note, with Rohit Sharma and Gill finding boundaries at regular intervals. Rohit, who crossed 11,000 ODI runs during his knock of 41, was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease. The crowd roared in anticipation, but Kohli managed just 22 before falling to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

India suffered a few stutters as Rishad and Mustafizur Rahman struck in quick succession, reducing them to 144-4. However, Gill remained unflappable.

His ability to rotate strike and find gaps ensured there were no further alarms. Rahul, given an early reprieve by Jaker Ali, made the most of it as India completed a clinical chase.

India will now return to action on Sunday when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan, who faced a 60-run defeat in their opening match against New Zealand. The match in Dubai will be a must-win clash for Mohammad Rizwan's men, with their chances for a semi-final spot already hanging by a thread following Fakhar Zaman's injury setback.