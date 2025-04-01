Rohit Sharma, Nita Ambani's intense on-field chat grabs eyeballs after MI great's flop show in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians might have returned to winning ways by thumping defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Still, concerns remain over Rohit Sharma's form in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing 117, Rohit Sharma got out for 13 runs, and once the game concluded, he was seen having an intense chat with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani. Rohit Sharma was seen having an intense chat with Nita Ambani.(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The video is going viral on social media. It shows Rohit Sharma talking about something to Nita Ambani. The Mumbai Indians owner was seen nodding along. However, soon after, she shifted focus to speak to KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Rohit Sharma last just 12 balls against KKR. The right-hander scored 13 runs, including one four, before returning to the hut. Andre Russell dismissed him in the 6th over of the innings.

Rohit, 37, has been woefully out of form in IPL 2025, registering 21 runs in three matches. He has recorded scores of 0,8, and 13 so far.

In the last five editions of the IPL, Rohit has failed to get going. It was just last season that the experienced campaigner surpassed the 400-run mark. The numbers would have looked horrible had he not gotten a century against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma comes in as impact sub

Rohit Sharma played as an impact sub in the fixture against KKR. He didn't take the field from Ball No.1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

He finally came to the field in the 16th over of the innings. However, with the bat in hand, he failed to get going as he struggled to get his timing right.

Speaking of the match between Mumbai and Kolkata, the former bundled out the visitors for just 116 inside 17 overs. Ashwani Kumar, a left-arm seamer from Punjab, was the star as he returned with four wickets.

Ashwani, 23, took the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Andre Russell.

Mumbai Indians had no trouble chasing the target down as Ryan Rickelton played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 41 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav also remained unbeaten on 27 off 9 balls, including three fours and two sixes.