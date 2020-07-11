e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma or David Warner as opening partner? Jason Roy has his pick

Rohit Sharma or David Warner as opening partner? Jason Roy has his pick

The fearless Australia opener is perhaps one of the best openers of modern-day cricket. With 5267 runs from 123 ODIs at an average of over 45, Warner is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world.

cricket Updated: Jul 11, 2020 06:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of David Warner and Rohit Sharma.
File image of David Warner and Rohit Sharma.(IPL)
         

If you’re asked to name the best opening batsman in world cricket today, Rohit Sharma’s name has to be right up there. The man has done everything that there is to do - score double centuries in ODIs, a century in his first Test as opener, the most hundreds in a single edition of a World Cup and emerging as the leading run-getter of a year – 1490 runs in 2019.

A second name would be that of David Warner. The fearless Australia opener is perhaps one of the best openers of modern-day cricket. With 5267 runs from 123 ODIs at an average of over 45, Warner is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. His opening partnership with Aaron Finch is the 10th most successful in the world and Warner and Finch make for the fourth-most successful Australian opening pair in ODIs with 3297 runs from 65 matches at an average of 51.51 with 10 century and 14 fifty partnerships.

Surely, either Rohit or Warner would be a dream partner for any other opening batsman in the world. Jason Roy, England’s limited-over opener, who set last year’s World Cup ablaze with his terrific batting, was asked to pick between the Indian opener and the former Australia vice-captain as the batsman he’d like to open with. And pat came his response “Rohit Sharma” in an interview with CricTracker.

Roy was the hero of England’s triumphant World Cup campaign, scoring 443 runs from seven innings at an average of 63.28 with one hundred and four half-centuries. Even though he missed three games due to injury, Roy roared back against India, pummelling 66 against them and followed it with knocks of 60 against New Zealand and 85 against Australia in the second semi-final. In the final he scored just 17 but being part of a historic moment for England was the perfect way the World Cup could have capped off for Roy.

“Everything that I imagined about the WC final in my childhood, the match transcended every bit of it. Listening to people cheering you was the most insane feeling. Once we went to the ground, it felt like another game. I didn’t watch that game until a month ago when it was replayed on TV,” Roy said.

