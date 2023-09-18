Watch: Rohit Sharma owns press conference with savage 'World Cup jeetne ke baad' statement after Asia Cup final

Rewriting history in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma guided Team India to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a fast-bowling masterclass to turn the blockbuster contest into a lopsided final at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Fresh from India's landslide win over the defending champions, Rohit issued a noteworthy statement that stunned reporters during a traditional post-match conference. Rohit Sharma issued a noteworthy statement after the Asia Cup final(AFP-Twitter)

Known for his unique sense of humour, the India skipper was interrupted by loud noises from setting off firecrackers at the match venue in Colombo. Issuing a rib-tickling response, Rohit urged the fans to burst crackers after India’s World Cup triumph at home. "World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo yaar." (Burst the crackers after we win the World Cup)," Rohit said during the press conference. Rohit's unmissable statement has become the talk of the town on social media.

ALSO READ: Third shortest ODI in history: Records India smashed with landslide win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

What's next for Rohit and Team India

Two-time champions India will host the 50-over edition of the ICC World Cup next month. The Indian skipper will lead the men's team in their final white-ball assignment before the Asia Cup. In the build-up to the ICC event in India, Rohit and Co. will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against five-time world champions - Australia.

How Rohit performed in Asia Cup

Talking more about Indian skipper Rohit, the 36-year-old had an impressive campaign with the bat at the Asia Cup. The veteran opener completed 10,000 runs in the 50-over format during the 2023 edition of the continental tournament. Rohit is the second-fastest batter to smash 10k runs in the 50-over format. Averaging 48.50, Rohit emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter in the Asia Cup. India's all-format captain smashed 194 runs in 5 innings of the Asia Cup.

What Rohit said about match-winner Siraj

Rohit was all praise for pacer Siraj, who sealed Tema India's 10-wicket win with his six-wicket haul. Pace ace Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in a single over as Sri Lanka folded for 50 in the Asia Cup final. "Siraj has to be specially mentioned here, when the pitch is looking that dry, to get the ball to move around like that is a special skillset. I hope he continues that for a little longer, at the same time we just need to look after all the bowlers, make sure they're fresh, and keep them ready for the games in front of us now," Rohit told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON