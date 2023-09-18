Third shortest ODI in history: Records India smashed with landslide win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Rain, runs and records. The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup witnessed India rewriting history as Rohit Sharma and Co. lifted the famous trophy for the record-extending eighth time on Sunday. The Mohammed Siraj-inspired Indian side thrashed defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the famous R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan wrapped up the final contest in just 6.1 overs. India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates a dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo (ICC Twitter)

Scripting history in the summit clash of the continental tournament, pacer Siraj made a mockery of the Sri Lankan batting attack that dumped Pakistan out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage. The speedster became the first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in a single over. Thanks to Siraj's fast-bowling masterclass, the Virat Kohli-starrer Team India shattered multiple records in the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit's Team India bowled out Sri Lanka to its second-lowest total in the history of ODI cricket. Earlier, South Africa dismissed the Lankan Lions for 43 in the 2012 ODI match at Paarl. Team India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka was their biggest ODI win in terms of balls left. With 263 balls remaining, India outclassed Sri Lanka in 6.1 overs. India's previous best arrived when the Men In Blue thrashed Kenya (231 balls remaining) in Bloemfontein 2001.

Match (Shortest completed ODI innings) Overs Year Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 13.5 overs 2017 (Harare) Sri Lanka vs India 15.2 overs 2023 (Colombo) Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 15.3 overs 2001 (Colombo)

India's annihilation of Sri Lanka also led to its second 10-wicket win in a final. India earlier defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 1998 Sharjah final. Only 129 balls were bowled in the Asia Cup final. The recently concluded summit clash is the third shortest ODI game in terms of ball bowled. Sri Lanka folded for 50 in 15.2 overs while India chased down the title-winning target in just 37 balls.

Match (Shortest ODIs) Overs Year Nepal beat USA 17.2 overs 2020 (Kirtipur) Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe 20 overs 2001 (Colombo) India beat Sri Lanka 21.3 overs 2023 (Colombo)

Sri Lanka's embarrassing total also paved the way for India to create more history in the 50-over format. The 50-run total was the lost-ever India have dismissed a team in ODI cricket. The previous lowest total (54) was achieved by Sri Lanka against India in the 2000 Champions Trophy.

