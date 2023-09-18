News / Cricket / Third shortest ODI in history: Records India smashed with landslide win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Third shortest ODI in history: Records India smashed with landslide win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 18, 2023 11:46 AM IST

A quick look at the records Team India created with the 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Rain, runs and records. The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup witnessed India rewriting history as Rohit Sharma and Co. lifted the famous trophy for the record-extending eighth time on Sunday. The Mohammed Siraj-inspired Indian side thrashed defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the famous R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan wrapped up the final contest in just 6.1 overs.

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates a dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo (ICC Twitter)
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates a dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo (ICC Twitter)

Scripting history in the summit clash of the continental tournament, pacer Siraj made a mockery of the Sri Lankan batting attack that dumped Pakistan out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage. The speedster became the first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in a single over. Thanks to Siraj's fast-bowling masterclass, the Virat Kohli-starrer Team India shattered multiple records in the Asia Cup 2023.

ALSO READ: 'A tight slap on the face': Gavaskar blasts 'morons, brainless people' over India conspiracy theory after Asia Cup win

Rohit's Team India bowled out Sri Lanka to its second-lowest total in the history of ODI cricket. Earlier, South Africa dismissed the Lankan Lions for 43 in the 2012 ODI match at Paarl. Team India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka was their biggest ODI win in terms of balls left. With 263 balls remaining, India outclassed Sri Lanka in 6.1 overs. India's previous best arrived when the Men In Blue thrashed Kenya (231 balls remaining) in Bloemfontein 2001.

Match (Shortest completed ODI innings)OversYear
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan13.5 overs2017 (Harare)
Sri Lanka vs India15.2 overs2023 (Colombo)
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka15.3 overs2001 (Colombo)

India's annihilation of Sri Lanka also led to its second 10-wicket win in a final. India earlier defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 1998 Sharjah final. Only 129 balls were bowled in the Asia Cup final. The recently concluded summit clash is the third shortest ODI game in terms of ball bowled. Sri Lanka folded for 50 in 15.2 overs while India chased down the title-winning target in just 37 balls.

Match (Shortest ODIs)OversYear
Nepal beat USA17.2 overs2020 (Kirtipur)
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe20 overs2001 (Colombo)
India beat Sri Lanka21.3 overs2023 (Colombo)

Sri Lanka's embarrassing total also paved the way for India to create more history in the 50-over format. The 50-run total was the lost-ever India have dismissed a team in ODI cricket. The previous lowest total (54) was achieved by Sri Lanka against India in the 2000 Champions Trophy.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out