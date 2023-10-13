Rohit Sharma's record-breaking knock vs Afghanistan draws Yuvraj Singh's attention: 'He is still...'

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had nothing but praise for skipper Rohit Sharma after the Virat Kohli-starrer Team India thrashed Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. After hammering Australia in its One Day International (ODI) World Cup opener, Rohit's India registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. in match No.9 of the ICC event. Yuvraj Singh reflected on Rohit Sharma's impressive knock against Afghanistan(ANI)

Leading India from the front, skipper Rohit played a scintillating knock to hand Afghanistan its second successive defeat of the ICC tournament. The veteran Indian opener shattered a plethora of records with his blistering century - his first as captain of Team India in the ODI World Cup. Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit managed to go past Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI World Cup centuries.

'Rohit Sharma has broken many big records'

Speaking to ANI ahead of India's upcoming match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ODI World Cup, legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj backed Rohit to end India's trophy drought in ICC events. India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013. "Rohit Sharma has broken many big records, I think he has so much capability that he can break any record. He is definitely one of the greats of the game. He has scored 31 ODI hundreds which is a big achievement. He is still not done yet and hopefully, he will win India a World Cup as captain. He played the role of an opener in the second stage. Before he used to play in the middle order," Yuvraj was quoted as saying.

The Indian skipper and senior batter has smashed seven centuries in the World Cup - the most by any batter. The 36-year-old also surpassed legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle to become the biggest six-hitter in international cricket. Rohit has smashed 556 sixes in international cricket. The in-form batter completed his 31st ODI ton in 63 balls to become the fastest centurion for India at the World Cup.

Only Virat Kohli (47) and Tendulkar (49) have scored more centuries than Rohit in the history of ODI cricket. India's all-format captain took only 19 innings to complete 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Only Rohit and David Warner have achieved the staggering feat in 19 innings at the ODI World Cup.

