'Cricket balls are edible…right?': Twitter claims Rohit Sharma's account is hacked after series of bizarre tweet

"Cricket balls are edible…right?" reads a tweet on India skipper Rohit Sharma's account. Just like this, there are two more bizarre, yet hilarious, posts from the nation's all-format captain's handle and now, the fans believe that his account could have been hacked. After all, Indian cricketers are not alien to such cyber attacks.

Since Tuesday morning, Rohit's account has been buzzing. First, a tweet from his account read: “I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!”

ALSO READ| 'It was in his mind that he has to prove himself': Karim hails India senior; 'Seems he's realized that he belongs here'

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Three hours later, another funny post appeared and it read: “Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!”

Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

The third tweet popped up two hours after the second one and that one said: Cricket balls are edible…right?"

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Of course, fans on Twitter were going to spark a laughter riot with their intriguing quips and witty lines. Let's take a look at some of them:

Someone hacked his accounthttps://t.co/tIgER4iSpq — Ashu #CWC2022🏆🇮🇳 (@AshuCric07) March 1, 2022

Hacked by Kohli fans due to the frustration of Kohli not scoring a 100 😔 — Eminent Socialist 🇷🇺 (@wnnabesocial) March 1, 2022

Account hack hua toh kuch toh interesting tweet karoo !! — Dhoni 💛 (@Shalvi_Rajput07) March 1, 2022

Hack ho gaya lagta hai — Shivam (@amshivam45) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. are now gearing up for the Test series against Sri Lanka. This will be Rohit's first challenge in the whites since becoming captain earlier in February. He missed the Test series against South Africa due to an injury and now has the added responsibility of marshaling his troops to victory.

He will be high on confidence though; having led India to three consecutive T20I series clean sweeps against New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), and Sri Lanka (3-0).

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has also praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy, saying:

“The way he treats the players, the communication level is extremely high, the sort of things he has said about the players in press conferences, the sort of environment he wants to maintain in the team - it feels great to see all that."