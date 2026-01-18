Rohit Sharma’s ‘hunger’ for 2027 World Cup questioned after New Zealand flop show: ‘When you’ve achieved most things…’

Rohit Sharma, the former India captain, entered the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in a rich vein of form, registering four scores of more than fifty in the last six games he played for the team in the 50-over format. The hopes were high from the opening batter to once again go big against the Black Caps; however, it was not meant to be, as the Hitman aggregated just 61 runs in the three matches, with his highest score being 26. After his dismissal in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, the questions were once again raised on his “hunger” and whether he has enough gas left to take the African safari for the 2027 World Cup. India's Rohit Sharma leaves the field after losing his wicket. (AP)

The stage was set for the 38-year-old Rohit to make it big in the series decider in Indore as India were tasked with chasing 338. He started off with a bang, hitting the first ball of the batting innings for a boundary. However, he wasn't able to make it big, managing just 11 runs and losing his wicket to Zakary Foulkes.

Once Rohit walked back to the pavilion, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull put the batter's “hunger” under the scanner, asking whether the Hitman is motivated enough to play the ODI World Cup. It is worth noting that Rohit has repeatedly said he wants to play in the tournament, given what happened in the previous edition, when India lost the summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Check our coverage for the third ODI “I feel with Rohit, he's always had something to chase, as in a goal in mind, whether it be a T20 World Cup, whether it be a 50-over World Cup. I just wonder, that 27 World Cup in South Africa, is that too far away? Does he have that real hunger? Maybe it's just, I mean, it's different every year, isn't it? Because we're building up. We seem to be building up as national sides, no matter who you are. Each year, you're building up to a different format of an ICC event, aren't you?” asked Doull on commentary.

“The last little while and coming up for the next two weeks, we're building up to a T20 World Cup. So there's very little one-day cricket played in the last four months and in the next three or four months. Next year, I'm guessing, or later this year and going into next year, there'll be an absolute diet of 50-over cricket. When you're only playing one format, you don't get huge amounts of opportunities. The next time he's in the Indian uniform will be, what, July in the UK? It's a long way away,” he added.

Shastri highlights importance of hunger Rohit and Virat Kohli will now don the Indian jersey later this year when India travels to England for a three-match ODI series. Before that, the duo will play for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), slated to begin on March 26.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also chimed in, saying it will all boil down to Rohit's hunger, considering he has achieved most of the things in his career.

“That's the key, isn't it? That's the right word. How hungry you are. It's the hunger. It's the desire. Especially when you achieve the most things in the game,” said Shastri.

Speaking of Rohit, he won the Player of the Series accolade Down Under for his haul of more than 200 runs against Australia in the three-match series. He then backed this performance up with two half-centuries against South Africa.

He also played two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai, returning with scores of 155 and 0 against Sikkim and Uttarakhand.