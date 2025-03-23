Rohit Sharma’s special ‘SAR’ gloves for IPL 2025 catches the attention of fans, meaning deduced and it is heartwarming

Known to be a family man, Rohit Sharma’s Instagram account is filled with photos of his family, which showcases his closeness and love for them. The India captain will be in action on Sunday as Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma will wear a special pair of gloves in IPL 2025.(Twitter/Instagram)

Recently a video posted by MI on social media caught the attention of fans, where they showed Rohit’s gloves with the word ‘SAR’ printed on it.

The post also went on to ask fans to deduce its meaning. MI wrote, “SAR Any guesses Paltan?”

Immediately, fans found its meaning and most felt that ‘SAR’ stands for Samaira, Ahaan and Ritika. Ritika is Rohit’s wife, Ahaan and Samaira are his son and daughter.

Here are the reactions:

Rohit recently led India to Champions Trophy glory, as he also became the first skipper in international cricket to reach the finals of all ICC events. He has taken India to the WTC, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy finals since taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli. Other than the Champions Trophy, he also led India to T20 World Cup glory.

Rohit is currently in the final phase of his T20 career, and lately he has been taking more risks while playing shots. Passing his verdict on Rohit’s approach, former Aussie cricketer Aaron Finch recently said, “when you look at the way that Rohit's done it, have a look at the players that he's had around him. He's still had the foundations of a player that the team can bat around him. So it's okay to walk out and swing from the hip and look to try and dominate and hit a lot of sixes from early in your innings. But you have to understand the dynamics of the team around that.”

Against CSK, MI will also be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is missing the initial phase of the new season due to injury recovery.