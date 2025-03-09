Rohit Sharma's Tendulkar-like Test swansong speculated amid ODI retirement rumour: 'Agarkar needs to be convinced...'

The year 2025 could mark the end of an era for Indian cricket as Rohit Sharma is speculated to take a call on his international career in the next nine months. Having retired from T20Is last year after the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, the India captain is rumoured to draw curtains on his illustrious ODI career at the end of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, irrespective of the outcome. But a fresh report also claims that Rohit is expected to bid adieu to the last remaining format - Test cricket - similarly to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma speculated to retire from Tests in 2025

A report in PTI claimed that Rohit's final appearance in the ODI format could be in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Sources in the BCCI confirmed to the news agency that the 37-year-old is unlikely to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup as he is expected to chat with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar over his future after the finale.

The report also added that if India win the Champions Trophy, which could make Rohit the second captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles for the country, the opener could announce his retirement right away, just like he did in Barbados last June. It was speculated to be the primary reason behind Rohit skipping the pre-final press conference on Saturday, in a bid to skip questions on his retirement. His deputy Shubman Gill, who was sent in his stead, stuck to the brief and said, "No discussions on retirement", which suggests how sensitive the matter is.

However, if India doesn't win, Rohit, according to the report, could delay the announcement until December to announce his ODI retirement. According to India's schedule, the team's next two ODI assignments are away from home - three each against Bangladesh and Australia - before taking on South Africa on home soil in December.

Rohit Sharma's Tendulkar-like Test swansong speculated

Amid the discussion on his ODI future, PTI also reported that Rohit could likely end his Test career in the two-match home series against West Indies in October later this year. It was against the same team Sachin Tendulkar had played his last international game in 2013. Incidentally, Rohit made his debut in that same series. However, the decision would entirely depend on the selection committee.

"In case he travels to that part of the world (England), he can look for his swansong at home during the two-Test series against West Indies. Both series are part of next cycle of World Test Championship. However, for that, Agarkar's committee and Rohit need to be convinced that he wants to play Test series against England," read the report.

Barring Sachin, who got a grand farewell at the Wankhede Stadium, most other players in recent years haven't had that privilege. Ashish Nehra is another exception. The veteran fast bowler did get a farewell in Delhi but that was more because the erstwhile skipper Virat Kohli wanted to give him a warm send-off.