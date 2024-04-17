Rohit Sharma sent 'call up Yashasvi Jaiswal' SOS ahead of T20 World Cup: 'He is trying to murder every ball'

The IPL 2024 is well and truly underway with many youngsters auditioning for the T20 World Cup. India's squad for the ICC tournament is expected be named in and around the first week of May, and while certain names such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are expected automatic picks, a stiff competition is expected for at least 8-9 spots, starting with the top order, all the way down to the bowling line-up. Rohit Sharma has been asked to have a discussion with Yashasvi Jaiswal over the youngster's IPL 2024 struggles. (Getty-PTI)

While Rohit is expected to open for innings, there is a bit of mystery around his opening partner. A recent report claims that it could well be Kohli, but if that is the case, what happens to Yashasvi Jaiswal, or Shubman Gill for that matter? Neither youngster has been in the greatest of nicks in the ongoing IPL, although both Gill and Jaiswal are coming off a highly-successful Test series against England. Between the two, Jaiswal is expected to get the vote above Gill given his aggressive style of batting, but even that seems to have gone haywire in this edition of the IPL.

To arrest this slide, India captain Rohit has been urged to give personal attention to Jaiswal's form. Former India batter Aakash Chopra is concerned with Jaiswal's poor string of scores in the IPL, and has requested Rohit to ring up the youngster given how crucial he is to the team's chances at the T20 World Cup. Rohit has, in the past, been very cautious and careful about his words for Jaiswal whenever asked to compliment the youngster.

"I am getting slightly worried about Yashasvi because Yashasvi didn't used to play like this. He is trying to murder every ball. You are a very good player, and you are good because you believe in timing. You are not a wrestler and you are not Andre Russell. Your playing style is very different," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Since I like this kid a lot, I want Kumar Sangakkara to talk to him, or else Rohit Sharma should pick up the phone and talk to him and say - 'You have to go to the T20 World Cup but this form is not required, play a little cautiously'. He hit a six and a four, and then tried another big shot and got out."

Jaiswal's sudden slump

Jaiswal, the star of India's Test series against England with over 700 runs, created and broke a plethora of records during the course of the five matches, but somehow hasn't been able to replicate his from last year's IPL in this edition. With 625 runs from 14 games, Jaiswal was the fifth-highest run-scorer last year, but has only mustered 121 runs from six innings this time around with a best of 39.

Scores of 24, 5, 10, 0, 24, 39 and 19 don't do justice to Jaiswal's talent but with the rise of Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag, Jaiswal wouldn't want to take his place in the side for granted. He may still be a top contender to start for India, but as witnessed in the past, things change at the drop of a dime.