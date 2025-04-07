Rohit Sharma set for return, Devdutt Padikkal unlikely to retain spot: MI vs RCB IPL match likely XIs

Wankhede Stadium has played host to several iconic matches between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and fans will be hoping for more of the same on Monday night as these two teams go head to head. It has been a very stop-start season for MI, who slid to a third loss in their first four games as they lost against LSG. RCB, meanwhile, had momentum from a great start to the season, but a loss against Gujarat Titans has flattened their charge a bit. Rohit Sharma missed the last match for MI through injury.(PTI)

Can they return to winning ways against a struggling MI team which will likely still be without Jasprit Bumrah? Bumrah is expected to return to action soon, but this match against RCB might be just a touch too soon. A shame for the IPL, with a prospective battle between Bumrah and Virat Kohli seemingly not on the cards. For MI, however, there are other notable absences.

Rohit Sharma didn’t play against LSG on Friday, with captain Hardik Pandya citing a knee injury sustained during training. Will Rohit return for this game, against his old friend and rival Kohli, with neither the captain of their franchise but still very much their faces respectively? Rohit has been a shadow of himself in the IPL of late, and the hope will be that a brief pause will help him find his touch back. Expect him to return for such a high-profile encounter.

On the RCB end of things, the loss to GT still won’t create any panic in a dressing room that has appeared calmer and more settled than years in the past. There is a determination to be a successful team and finally lift a trophy this year, but this might include persisting with the team they have been picking so far in the tournament.

This could mean a longer rope for someone like Devdutt Padikkal, who has had a quiet start to the tournament but is very much a confidence player. A solid run of games could help him find his touch and be a real asset for this RCB team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have been sensational so far this season, with plenty of help from Yash Dayal to back them up. They will expect a bit more from Rasikh Salam, who they really went for in the auction but hasn’t shown the same bite as he has had in domestic cricket.

MI could also be looking at a couple of changes in the bowling department, but once again, it comes down to execution from their star players. Suryakumar Yadav has found his touch, Hardik Pandya is contributing on every front, but the rest must step up.

MI likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult

RCB likely XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasik Salam