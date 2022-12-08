Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's world record while batting with dislocated thumb in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI

“India may have lost the match, but Rohit Sharma won our hearts.” This was one of the many tweets shared shortly after the Men In Blue endured a tough five-run defeat against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday. Rohit gained massive appreciation for his courage after he walked out to bat despite an injured thumb, which the Indian captain later confirmed was dislocated and had a few stitches.

Despite the pain he played a terrific knock, which turned a one-sided affair into a thrilling one. Rohit walked in to bat at number 9 when India were reduced to 207/9 in the 43rd over, still 65 runs away from the target.

While Rohit was still new at the crease, he lost his partner Deepak Chahar but the Indian captain staged a lone fight. He went to hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls as India finished 266/9 in response to Bangladesh's 271/7. Rohit kept India in the game till the ball but Mustafizur Rahman nailed a perfect yorker when 6 runs were needed off the last ball to seal the match and the series for Bangladesh.

During the course of his knock, Rohit smashed three fours and five maximums. His effort also saw him script a huge record as he became the first Indian batter to smash 500 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit hit his 500th six in the penultimate over off Mahmudullah, knocking it over the deep mid-wicket fence and followed up with another maximum in the over.

Not only this, he also became the second batter in the history of the sport to accomplish this feat. Rohit has smashed 502 sixes in the 428 international matches he has played so far.

Chris Gayle was the first batter to achieve this legendary feat. The self proclaimed 'Universe Boss' has hit a total of 553 sixes in 483 international appearances. However, Rohit achieved the feat in 19 less matches as compared to Gayle. Rohit took 428 matches to become the fastest to 500 international sixes, while Gayle did it in his 447th appearance.

Meanwhile, Rohit also leads the charts for highest numbers of sixes in the T20I format and has the fourth-highest number of sixes in ODIs. Out of the 502 sixes 255 have come in the 50-over format.

