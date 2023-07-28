Watch: Rohit Sharma shows no mercy on Shardul, hurls mouthful after India star's lazy fielding effort during 1st WI ODI

Before Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja turned the series opener into a low-scoring contest at Barbados, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was giving Rohit Sharma a hard time on the field. The Indian skipper cut a frustrated figure when Shardul was way too casual while fielding at mid-off in the 19th over of the West Indies innings. Rohit lashed out at his teammate Shardul after his sloppy work paved the way for West Indies skipper Shai Hope to steal an extra run during Kuldeep Yadav's first over. Rohit lashed out at his teammate Shardul during the 1st ODI(Fancode screengrab-PTI)

Rohit, who was absolutely livid with Shardul after the incident, even gave the India all-rounder an earful about his poor fielding during the encounter at the Kensington Oval. A video of the incident has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. Kuldeep, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the 1st ODI, ended up leaking 6 runs in the same over. Interestingly, Kuldeep's next two overs turned out to be maidens as the star bowler triggered a shocking batting collapse of the hosts.

Rohit lashes out at Shardul

Spinners Kuldeep and Jadeja dismissed the West Indies for a paltry total of 114 in the 1st ODI at the Kensington Oval. Spin wizard Kuldeep bagged the crucial wickets of Hope (43), Dominic Drakes (3), Yannic Cariah (3) and Jayden Seales (0) as the West Indies registered its second-lowest total against Team India in the 50-over format. While Kuldeep bagged four wickets and leaked six runs, Jadeja picked up three wickets and conceded 37 runs.

Kuldeep and Jadeja achieved a massive feat in the 1st ODI of the three-match series. The spin-bowling duo of Kuldeep (4/6) and Jadeja (3/37) has become the first-ever pair of Indian left-arm spinners to take seven wickets or more in a 50-over contest. Talking more about the match, opener Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock of 52 off 46 balls while skipper Rohit remained unbeaten to help India register a comfortable win over the West Indies.

‘Pitch had everything for the seamers and spinners’

With the five-wicket win over the hosts, Rohit and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead over the West Indies in the three-match series. "I never thought the pitch would play like that, it was the team's need to bowl first and have a score. The pitch had everything for the seamers and spinners, our guys did well to restrict them to that score. We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible." Rohit said after the match.

