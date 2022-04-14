Rohit Sharma slapped with 24 lakh fine for slow over rate, other Mumbai Indians players penalised too

The problems are never ending for Mumbai Indians. After they slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 on Wednesday against Punjab Kings in Pune, they were slapped with a fine for maintaining slow over rate. MI captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹24 lakh while the rest of the members of their XI were fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

“The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13,” IPL said in a release.

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined ₹6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower,” it further added.

In the crucial fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab Kings posted a strong 198 for 5 batting first. Captain Mayank Agarwal 52 off 32 balls while his opening Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 70.

The 18-year-old South African Dewald Brevis hit a blistering 49 off 25 balls but Mumbai lost wickets at crucial moments to lose by 12 runs after it was restricted to 186-9.

The five-time champions MI are still searching for their first win in this year's Indian Premier Leaggue are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.