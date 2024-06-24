6, 6, 4, 6, 0, wd, 6: Rohit Sharma takes apart Mitchell Starc with brutal 29-run over, wife Ritika can’t keep calm

Indian captain Rohit Sharma produced an incredible onslaught against Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc, smashing him for four sixes in an over during the T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in St Lucia. Rohit's explosive hitting came right after Josh Hazlewood gave India a huge setback, dismissing Virat Kohli for a five-ball duck in the second over of the match. Rohit Sharma smashed Mitchell Starc for four sixes in an over(ICC)

Australia had made a bright start to the game after opting to bowl, conceding only five off the first over before Hazlewood put Kohli under pressure with three successive dot balls. However, despite the early setback, Rohit remained undeterred and produced an exhibition of power-hitting against Starc in the latter's second over of the match.

Rohit began the over with a towering six over deep extra cover as Starc bowled a full delivery outside off. The Indian captain, then, made it two in a row was Starc kept the same length, possibly to induce an outside edge; in the previous over, a thick edge off Rohit's bat failed to carry to the slip, with the ball bumping before reaching the fielder.

Regardless, Rohit took the risk yet again, reaching out for the ball outside off and connecting it in the same region for another six. Starc then adjusts his line between middle and leg, but Rohit smashed this delivery over mid-on, scoring 16 runs off the first three deliveries.

The Indian captain scored his fourth boundary in a row as Starc pulled his length, pitching it short. The Indian captain stayed at his crease and pulled the delivery over deep midwicket for a 96m six, the longest of the over.

After a rare dot ball, followed by a wide, Rohit smashed a fourth six of the over, thanks to a juicy full toss from Starc. Rohit swung his bat across the line and the top edge flew over third man, as the over fetched 29 runs.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, was also present at the stadium and was ecstatic at Rohit's power-hitting. She stood with her fingers crossed as the fans cheered following the over.

The match carries major significance for the Aussies as the side faced a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the Super Eight clash on Saturday. India, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the group after convincing wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh.