Rohit Sharma's Team India wears black armbands in memory of David Johnson during T20 WC tie vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma's Team India is wearing black armbands to pay homage to former India cricketer David Johnson in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan on Thursday. Hours before the start of the Super 8 clash between Team India and Afghanistan in the Caribbean, members of the Indian cricket fraternity condoled the tragic death of former India fast bowler Johnson. Rohit Sharma's Team India wears black armbands in memory of David Johnson(BCCI)

The ex-India pacer died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in his apartment in Bengaluru. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Rohit and Co. will wear black armbands in memory of former Indian fast bowler Johnson. Former India cricketer Johnson played two Tests for the Asian giants. He was 52. The late cricketer is survived by his wife and two children.

‘David Johnson never gave up on the field’: Tendulkar

Leading the tributes for Johnson, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar described his former teammate as someone who was ‘full of life’. “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar said.

Saddened by Johnson's death, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Anil Kumble also penned emotional notes on social media. “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!," Kumble mentioned.

Johnson, who made his India debut in 1996, played 39 First-Class and 33 List A matches. Speaking to news agency PTI, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official said that Johnson was taken to a hospital, but ‘the doctors declared him brought dead’. "None of his family members have raised any suspicion. It was a self-fall and there is no eyewitness to the incident. Neither, there was a suicide note," the police said.