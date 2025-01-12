Rohit Sharma tells selectors he 'will remain India Test captain', throws ball in BCCI's court to pick next successor

BCCI officials, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, met in Mumbai on Saturday for a review meeting in the wake of India losing six of their last eight Tests, leading to back-to-back series defeats, including a whitewash at home. Among the range of matters discussed during the meeting was the future captain of the Indian Test and ODI team and Rohit has reportedly agreed to continue in the role until the selectors pick his successor. India's Rohit Sharma watches teammates during a practice session(AFP)

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Rohit told the BCCI during the review meeting that "he will remain the skipper for the next few months until the board chooses the future captain" and that whoever is picked will have his “full support.”

It was also decided that Rohit will remain India's captain in the ODI format, with a decision on his successor in the format to be taken after the ICC Champions Trophy.

Earlier in July last year, Suryakumar Yadav was named as the new captain of the Indian T20I team after Rohit had retired from the format following the T20 World Cup campaign.

Bumrah, India's next Test captain?

During the meeting, Jasprit Burmah's name was discussed as a potential candidate to take over the role. The fast bowler did lead India to their only win in the format since October, as the team scripted an emphatic victory in Perth against Australia as Rohit had skipped the match owing to the birth of his second child. He also led India in Sydney after Rohit "opted out" of the series decider, but the 31-year-old incurred back spasms on Day 2 of the match, which ended in favour of Australia.

However, there were apprehensions during the meeting about whether Bumrah can lead India in a five-match contest amid workload management issues. The report added that the BCCI officials reserved the discussion on Bumrah as a future captain for later.