Rohit Sharma to lead India as Virat Kohli likely to be rested for West Indies series, no clarity on Dhoni - Reports

Rohit Sharma in all likelihood will lead the Indian limited overs side in their next assignment against the West Indies as regular captain Virat Kohli is slated to go on a long break after a tiring ICC World Cup 2019. India, after being knocked out of the World Cup from the semi-finals after suffering an 18-run defeat to New Zealand, will to travel to West Indies for a full series comprising – two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The India vs West Indies will begin from August 3 with the three-match T20I series. The first two T20Is will be played at Florida.

The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs and two Test matches. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Test side if Kohli is given a break even for the Test series.

According to an Indian Express report, Kohli’s decision to give the West Indies series a miss is mainly because of the workload management and has got nothing to do with any concerning niggle or injury. Kohli is not the only cricketer all but certain to opt out from the West Indies series. India’s premiere fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah too might be rested from the entire leg of the series.

Both Kohli and Bumrah have been constantly playing all three formats of the game for the past 2 years and BCCI feels the due deserve a break to come back fresh for the latter half of the year. While it is certain that Kohli and Bumrah will miss the limited overs series, the selectors are considering the possibility of resting them even from the Test series, slated to begin from August 22. The fact that all the Test matches from now on will be a part of the World Test Championships, will also be taken into consideration.

“Kohli and Bumrah are going to miss the T20s and ODIs for sure but the selectors are also thinking to rest them for the two Tests in the West Indies. They are important players for the team and the team management and selection committee wants them to stay fresh for the home season ahead. They have already had a hectic season in the past one year,” sources in the BCCI informed.

The selectors are likely to meet to choose the teams for the West Indies series after the Indian team returns from England on or after July 14.

The report also states that there was no clarity on MS Dhoni’s availability for the West Indies tour. There have been speculations about the former captain’s retirement after he played his last World Cup match in the semi-final on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:36 IST