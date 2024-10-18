Rohit Sharma told to go back and learn captaincy from MS Dhoni after New Zealand broke records against India in 1st Test

Team India is staring down the barrel in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The visitors have extended their lead to more than 250 runs after bundling out India for just 46 in the first innings. Rachin Ravindra scored a phenomenal ton, firmly establishing the dominance of the BlackCaps in the series opener. The talented left-handed batter took Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja to the cleaners on Day 3. India's captain Rohit Sharma gestures during the third day of the first Test cricket match gainst New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(AFP)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar noted a major difference between Rohit Sharma's and MS Dhoni's leadership styles. Manjrekar made a scathing remark about Rohit and the areas in which he needs to improve.

Manjrekar's comment about Rohit has surprised many on social media, considering the right-handed batter has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL title wins and led Team India to their second T20 World Cup win.

"Dhoni had this very unique ability to preempt & make a bowling change before the damage went out of control. Rohit needs to bring that quality into his leadership," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans don't like Manjrekar's comments on Rohit and Dhoni

It is safe to say that Manjrekar's comment did not gone down well, and several users are taking to the comments section to criticise the former India batter.

"But, Dhoni was a good captain only in home tests. Not in away tests. Sourav Ganguly was a balance away and home. Kohli was very good as well in finishing off the lower middle order and tail," commented one user. Another fan wrote, "Dhoni was same like Rohit in test captaincy."

Another fan commented, "Many top experts make their point without comparing, taking sly digs at ex-players. You need to bring that quality into your punditry." Lastly, a user wrote, "He has; it is just an off-day. Why have you been so negative about the current Indian team?"

Coming back ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts were bundled out for 46, after a five-wicket haul by Matt Henry.

New Zealand are now currently in the driver's seat, and it needs to be seen whether Team India manages to put on a batting masterclass in the second innings to stage a comeback.

India will suffer a loss in the ongoing Test against New Zealand, and the final qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) will depend on the result of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.