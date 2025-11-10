Rohit Sharma told to match Virat Kohli's level in IPL after recent fitness transformation: ‘He’ll bee very hungry…'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif remarked that a major challenge awaits Rohit Sharma in the upcoming IPL season — to finally cross the 600-run mark, a milestone the explosive opener is yet to achieve in his illustrious career. The former Mumbai Indians skipper came closest to the milestone back in 2013, when he amassed 538 runs — still his best-ever IPL season. Despite his consistency and match-winning knocks over the years, Rohit hasn’t managed to breach the 600-run barrier yet. Rohit Sharma is yet to register a 600-plus run season in the IPL, unlike Virat Kohli, who has consistently enjoyed prolific campaigns with the bat. (PTI)

The swashbuckling opener scored 418 runs last season at a scintillating strike rate of 149.29, while registering four half-centuries.

Kaif weighed in on Rohit's IPL performances, pointing out that while the veteran earns praise for his leadership, his batting numbers haven’t matched elite run-scorers like Virat Kohli, as he’s yet to deliver a 600-plus run season.

"We talk about Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, but Rohit Sharma has not scored 700-800 runs in a season. In the IPL, he gets points for captaincy and experience, but when you compare him with Virat Kohli or some other batter, he doesn't score 600-700 runs. He scores in one or two matches and becomes the Man of the Match," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians recently shut down the rumours of Rohit's potential trade and asserted that their former skipper will continue to don their colours for another year.

Rohit has recently focused on improving his fitness, shedding weight and showcasing his continued dedication to the game. Though he has stepped away from T20Is and Tests, the veteran opener continues to feature in ODIs and remains active in the IPL.

“Rohit Sharma would also want to score around 600 runs”

Kaif believes Rohit will be eager to make a strong statement in the upcoming IPL season, emphasising that the former Mumbai Indians skipper’s biggest challenge now is to convert his improved fitness and form into a 600-run campaign.

"So, the biggest test for him this time is to cross the 500-run or 600-run mark. Sai Sudharsan scored 750 runs this time. So, Rohit Sharma would also want to score around 600 runs because he has gotten lean and is in good form. He will be very hungry for runs in this IPL," he added.