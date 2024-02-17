Rohit Sharma hurls ‘IPL mein toh…’ taunt at Ravindra Jadeja over his repeated no-balls in India vs England 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma opted to throw his cap in disgust when Ravindra Jadeja ran out debutant Sarfaraz Khan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England. On the second day of the Rajkot encounter, the Indian skipper teased the local hero with his usual wit and charm. Rohit issued a cheeky response after Jadeja was penalised for his repeated offence in the final session of the 3rd Test against England. Rohit was visibly not pleased with Jadeja's bowling in the final session(Jio Cinema)

Showing faith in speedster Mohammed Siraj in the 29th over, Rohit backed his bowler by taking a review against England’s Ollie Pope. India were rewarded with the wicket of the Hyderabad hero following the successful review. After setting up India's short-ball ploy against England's Bazeballers, skipper Rohit handed the ball to Jadeja before the 30th over. Rohit was visibly not pleased with Jadeja after the all-rounder overstepped twice against new batter Joe Root in the same over.

Rohit Sharma trolls Clasico rival Ravindra Jadeja

Rallying behind the bowler, Rohit joked with Jadeja about bowling like he was playing a T20 game for defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions - Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne no-balls nahi dalta. T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu. (Man, Jadeja doesn't bowl this many no-balls in IPL. Think it's a T20 game and bowl Jadeja)," Rohit told the Indian all-rounder in the final session. His hilarious take on Jadeja's bowling soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

Ton-up Duckett fires England to safety

Jadeja was then hammered for six by Ben Duckett, who scored a record-setting century for the visitors. Duckett's switch-hit against Jadeja completed the 11-run over of the veteran spinner. Jadeja only bowled four overs on Day 2 and the local hero failed to take a single wicket. England opener Duckett remained unbeaten on 133 off 118 balls while Root faced 13 deliveries and scored nine runs. Duckett's unbeaten century powered Stokes' England side to 207-2 in just 35 overs.

India without Ashwin

Earlier, centuries from skipper Rohit and Jadeja propelled India to 445 in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test at Rajkot. Skipper Rohit top-scored (131) for India while Jadeja slammed a brilliant hundred at his home ground. England trailed India by 238 runs before the start of Day 3 in Rajkot. Virat Kohli-less Team India is also missing the services of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who withdrew from the 3rd Test between the two teams owing to a family medical emergency yesterday. Ashwin completed 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.