Rohit Sharma turns up for training with Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, bats with Ajinkya Rahane

India captain Rohit Sharma turned up for the training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team. Rohit's decision comes amid a wave of criticism directed as India players for ignoring domestic cricket, which cost they a poor run in Test cricket since October, which comprised six losses in eight matches. India's Rohit Sharma prepares to bat on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)

Visuals of Rohit was captured on social media upon his arrival at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday morning, before the Indian Express reported that he was seen sweating it out in the training session where he batted alongside veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hindustan Times had reported that the 37-year-old would attend the practice session and that he had informed the Mumbai team management about his decision. However, it is yet to be confirmed if he will be a part of Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA Cricket Ground.

"Rohit will come to train today with the Ranji trophy team. The entire lineup will be there. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer will also turn up," an MCA source told Hindustan Times. "Rohit hasn't told us whether he will be available for the Ranji match on January 23. He will confirm to us in due course," the source added.

Mumbai are currently placed third in Group A in Ranji Trophy, behind Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir. They managed three wins in five matches so far.

How did Rohit fare in Australia tour?

The India captain incurred a horrendous campaign in Australia, where he scored just 31 runs in five innings at 6.2. He eventually decided to "opt out" of the series decider in Sydney owing to his poor run of form since September, during which he scored just 164 runs in eight matches at 10.93.

Rohit and Virat Kohli's form during the home series against New Zealand and the tour of Australia sparked a major discussion among critics and experts on the need to prioritise domestic cricket. Kohli made only one appearance in Ranji Trophy since his Test debut in 2012, while Rohit did not feature in the format in nine years.

After the Sydney Test, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that he would want all players to be available for domestic cricket.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given,” he had said. “Not only one game, but if they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket.

“It’s as simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket.”