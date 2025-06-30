Search Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
‘Rohit Sharma understands tactics more than Virat Kohli’: R Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy drop verdict on captaincy debate

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 30, 2025 03:43 PM IST

R Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy dropped their verdict on the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate which has plagued Indian cricket for years now.

Virat Kohli’s T20I captaincy came to an end after India’s 2021 T20 World Cup disaster, after which he decided to step down as skipper in that format. Soon BCCI also removed him from ODI captaincy, giving it to Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, he resigned from Test captaincy in 2022.

R Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy weighed in on the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma’s captaincy saw India win the T20 World Cup. Then, Rohit led India to Champions Trophy 2025 glory this year. Speaking on R Ashwin’s YouTube show, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was asked to state the differences in Kohli and Rohit’s captaincy, as he has played under both of them.

The KKR star said, “Virat is a true leader. When you just see him, when you just observe what he is doing and you must have also noticed the match against Pakistan, you were also there. We lost first two wickets to Shaheen Shah Afridi. But when Virat came, he stepped down and hit Shaheen for six and it was so inspiring and motivational, but how he is giving it back and all this. So Virat is exceptional, as in the way he can he can cheer up everyone. So the main thing was whenever I spoke to him his answers were very motivational and in that thing and when I spoke to Rohit Sharma, it was very tactical. So it was two different parts.”

R Ashwin backs Varun Chakaravarthy's Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate claim

Ashwin, who was the host, also agreed with Varun’s explanation and pointed out that Rohit is more tactical. “So one is inspirational, the other one more tactical, which I kind of resonate. Because Virat goes and does things. He is there in your eye line, the way he trains, the way he practices, what he does. But Rohit does understand a lot more tactics in terms of what he does. Everything is tactical in terms of field placement, this batsman, this shot and all that.”

Kohli and Rohit recently announced their Test retirements, having quit T20Is already. The ongoing India vs England Test series has seen a new generation take over the mantle, with Shubman Gill appointed as skipper and Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain.

