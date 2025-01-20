Rohit Sharma urges Ravi Shastri to leave corner seat, sit in centre instead; remarkable gesture at Wankhede wins hearts

A host of Indian cricket legends from Mumbai assembled at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the venue's 50th anniversary. The event featured a special segment where Mumbai’s cricketing greats, past and present, shared their cherished memories of playing at the historic venue. Among the stalwarts invited to the stage were Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, among others. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhade Stadium, in Mumbai, (PTI)

The seating arrangement on stage was divided into three sections: right, centre, and left. When Ravi Shastri took the stage, he chose a seat on the left. Moments later, Rohit Sharma arrived, and in a gesture that resonated with respect and warmth, the Indian captain requested Shastri to move to the centre seats, acknowledging his stature and contributions to Indian cricket.

Many on social media have since praised Rohit for his respectful gesture for Shastri; Rohit was one of the integral members of the Indian team under Shastri as head coach.

Watch the moment here:

In the same event, Rohit also addressed the fans after being asked to send a parting message before the Champions Trophy. The Indian captain said that the team would try “everything they can” to “bring back the trophy” at the Wankhede Stadium.

When India won the T20 World Cup last year, the BCCI held victory celebrations at the same venue, with every member of the winning side taking part. An open-top bus parade en route to the stadium was also held across the Marine Drive, with fans attending it in large numbers.

Rohit with Mumbai

Rohit is currently training with the Mumbai state team following a disappointing tour of Australia, where he could score only 31 runs across five innings.

Rohit has been training with the white ball ahead of the limited-overs season, which sees India plaiying England in three ODIs before the Champions Trophy. The two teams will also play five T20Is before the fifty-over series; Rohit retired from the shortest format in 2024.

The Indian captain will be aiming to regain form during the ODIs against England.