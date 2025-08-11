Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli may not play Vijay Hazare Trophy even if they want to; BCCI's argument can become bogus if...

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – the two Indian stalwarts – have already bid adieu to Tests and T20Is with the hope that they can prolong their ODI careers. At this stage of their careers – Kohli is 36 and Rohit, 38 – the 50-overs format is the best suited for them. Having endured the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup up close and personal, Kohli and Rohit, who are yet to win the 50-overs World Cup together, are eager to chase the ultimate glory in the 2027 World Cup, which can cap off a perfect, story-book ending for the two superstar batters. Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play the Vijay Hazare Trophy?(AFP)

Until a couple of days ago, Rohit and Kohli looked certain to maintain their place in the ODI setup. However, according to a report in Dainik Jagran, the murmurs about their future have already gained steam. It stated that the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in October might be Rohit and Kohli's swansongs in Indian cricket.

If the duo decides to extend their career beyond Australia, Rohit and Kohli will be expected to turn up for Mumbai and Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. The selectors want the prospective World Cup players to remain in touch with the game, and hence would be asked to play in India's premier domestic ODI tournament.

Kohli last played a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi in February 2010 against Services. In that match against Gurgaon, he scored 16 runs while batting at number 5. Rohit's last VHT game was much more recent than Kohli's – in 2018, when he scored 24 in the semi-final against Hyderabad for Mumbai.

The BCCI’s VHT demand could stem from its reprioritisation of domestic cricket. Earlier this year, after India's 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI made it mandatory for all centrally-contracted players to be available for their states for domestic cricket in order to be available for national selection.

The Jagran report stated that the BCCI is focused on grooming young talent for the upcoming marquee 50-over tournament, with preparations already in full swing. If Rohit and Kohli indeed turn up, it'll be nothing new. In January 2025, both players represented their state teams in the Ranji Trophy, following a BCCI mandate. The 10-point directive urged all players to return to domestic red-ball cricket to regain form.

Now, the BCCI is reportedly considering asking Kohli and Sharma to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But is this expectation realistic? What value would their participation in the 50-over competition bring, and how much game time could they gain? We explore these questions below.

What's India's schedule?

India's 2025-26 ODI schedule includes nine ODIs (three away games against Australia and six home games against South Africa and New Zealand). However, the three matches against Australia and as many games against South Africa will wrap up even before the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 starts.

India and Australia will square off in October, while the Proteas will take on the hosts in a three-match series from November 30 to December 6. Kohli and Rohit will have six ODIs to prove their form and whether they have it in them to keep going in the 50-over format.

If the duo gets cracking along and shows no signs of slowing down in these six ODIs, then the Vijay Hazare Trophy argument becomes bogus. However, things get a little interesting if Kohli and Rohit fail to get going and are asked to play the white-ball tournament after all.

After the series against South Africa, India's next ODI assignment is against New Zealand, beginning January 11 next year. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled before it as the tournament will be played from 24 December to January 18. Mumbai are in Group C in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Delhi are in Group E. Seven group stage games are scheduled before the series against New Zealand begins on January 11, and this stage will conclude on January 8, 2026.

Rohit and Kohli can potentially play seven group stage matches of the VHT. However, this is not realistic as the squad for the New Zealand series is likely to be announced late December or early January. If they are named in the ODI squad, then all seven games go out of the equation. And if by any chance, they aren't, then one doesn't know whether Kohli, Rohit would see it fit to play the entire tournament to get back in the reckoning despite being world-beaters in the ODI format.

After the ODIs against New Zealand, India are slated to take on England in the three-match ODI series in July 2026. After the IPL, of course. Plenty can change in the next year or so, but as of now, Rohit and Kohli playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy seems bleak, considering their stature and the nature of India's schedule.