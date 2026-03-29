Rohit Sharma vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 1083 runs, six fifties underline MI star’s dominance ahead of IPL 2026 clash

As Mumbai Indians get ready to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 opener on Sunday, there is a familiar feeling around this fixture. It usually finds its way back to Rohit Sharma. For some reason, Rohit has always looked comfortable against Kolkata. It is not about one standout knock or a single big moment. It is more about consistency. Over the years, he has chipped in again and again, building a record that has grown quietly but steadily. MI opener Rohit Sharma will be looking to put in a good show vs KKR. (PTI)

What stands out is the way he goes about it. There is no rush in his batting. He starts by getting a feel of the pitch, lets a few balls go, and then begins to open up. Once he settles, everything looks simple. The pulls, the drives, the flicks, they come out naturally, almost like he is not trying too hard.

Also Read: Matheesha Pathirana set to join Kolkata Knight Riders by April 6 after rehab, fitness clearance awaited

Against KKR, that calm approach has worked well. Their bowlers have had phases where they have kept things tight, but Rohit rarely looks flustered. Even when he is not scoring quickly, he does not seem under pressure. And then, almost suddenly, the tempo changes. A couple of boundaries, a clean hit over the infield, and the momentum shifts.

Against KKR, Rohit has been in dominant form always, registering 1083 runs from 35 IPL matches, at an average of 38.67. He also has a strike rate of 127.86 against them. He has also managed six half-centuries against KKR and also has a ton.

At the Wankhede, this becomes even more noticeable. The conditions suit his game and allow him to trust his timing. When he gets going there, it is difficult to stop him because he does not rely on brute force. It is more about placement and picking the right moments.

That said, it has not always been smooth. There have been games where Kolkata have managed to get him early, especially when they have stuck to disciplined lines. But even then, his presence at the top makes a difference. Mumbai tend to look more settled when he is around.

Going into this match, a lot will depend on how he starts. Mumbai Indians will want him to bat deep and set the tone. If he does that, it usually makes life easier for the rest of the batting.

For Kolkata, the plan is pretty clear. Do not let him settle. Keep things tight early on and force him into taking risks.

Because once Rohit finds his rhythm, he tends to make it count. And against Kolkata Knight Riders, that is something we have seen quite a few times already.