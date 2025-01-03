'Rohit Sharma's absence mysterious and secretive operation, fans won't accept him resting': Bumrah, Gambhir questioned

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar let it rip after Jasprit Bumrah walked out to lead India in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and revealed that regular captain Rohit Sharma has "opted to rest". "Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said at the toss. Interestingly, Bumrah, who won the toss and decided that India would bat in their must-win game to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, wasn't even asked about Rohit's absence at the toss by Ravi Shastri. India's Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah(PTI)

Manjrekar said he was appalled to see Bumrah not being questioned more about Rohit's absence and that the fans deserve to know more. "We have to share with the fans who have made cricket the great game that is India. When they see Bumrah walking out, the first thought in their minds is what happened to Rohit Sharma? Has he opted out? Has he been dropped? I was amazed that at the toss he wasn't asked. I have done the toss a few times. That would have been the first question after asking him what are you doing? I don't understand this cloak and dagger that is there in Indian cricket," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

The former India batter was also not impressed by India's reasoning of "resting" Rohit Sharma, who has played only three Tests in this series. Manjrekar said if anybody deserved rest, that was Bumrah, who has been single-handedly carrying India's bowling attack right throughout this series.

"I believe the official word is that he has opted to rest. Will fans accept that? This is the guy who didn't play in the first Test, didn't play domestic cricket before the New Zealand series. If anyone needs rest is the captain who is playing this Test," he added.

Rohit Sharma not an all-time great like Virat Kohli: Manjrekar

Calling the incident "mysterious and secretive", Manrjekar also said that Rohit is not an all-time great like Virat Kohli. "That is the issue that I have with Indian cricket culture. We have some brilliant cricketers and the fans follow them passionately. We just don't give them facts as much as they deserve by this very mysterious and secretive operation around some important matters.

Rohit Sharma is not an all-time great. I can understand Virat Kohli if he were captain and left out. Rohit has played 60-odd Tests, averages 40, and just has one overseas hundred.

Rohit made the call after scoring 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. The 37-year-old white ball great looked like a pale shadow of himself in those innings, struggling to execute even his bread-and-butter shots, including the trademark front pull.

Looking at India's practice session on the eve of the game, it became clear that Rohit was going to sit out.

The speculation over his future in the longest format also gained momentum after India lost the fourth Test in Melbourne to trail the five-match series 1-2.

The year 2024 turned out to be the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket as he collected 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches averaging 24.76.

Having played his 67th five-day game in Melbourne, Rohit is also being expected to call time on his roller-coaster Test career soon.