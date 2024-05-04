Rohit Sharma's back issue resurfaces, suffers stiffness twice in 2 months as reason behind XI absence vs KKR revealed

Rohit Sharma didn't take the field during KKR's batting innings in Mumbai Indians' match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. While the former MI skipper did return as an Impact Player in the run-chase, there was no official explanation for Rohit's absence throughout the game. It was only in the post-match press conference following MI's defeat that veteran spinner Piyush Chawla opened up on why Rohit was not in the XI. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (AFP)

Chawla revealed that Rohit had complained of back stiffness and that he was used as an Impact Player as a precautionary measure.

"He just had a mild back stiffness, so it was just a precautionary thing," Chawla told the media at the Wankhede Stadium.

Interestingly, Rohit had faced a stiff back issue during the Test series against England earlier this year, too; he didn't take the field during Day 3 of the final Test, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over the captaincy. The match ended the same day, with India clinching an innings-and-64-run win to take the series 4-1.

Against KKR, Rohit failed to make an impact as he joined the XI during the run-chase, scoring 11 off 12 deliveries as MI slumped to their eighth defeat, falling 24 runs short of the 170-run target. With the loss, MI are almost certain of elimination, with only three matches remaining in their campaign.

The 37-year-old MI batter has had a mixed season so far; while he did score a century during the clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, the knock remains his only 50+ score this year. With 326 runs in 11 matches, Rohit's form is also becoming a potential concern as Team India gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rohit will lead the side with his MI skipper, Hardik Pandya, as his deputy in the marquee global tournament, which begins June 1.

What next for Rohit and MI?

With the playoff chances turning bleaker with each passing game, Mumbai Indians now rely on other teams to produce favourable results and win all their remaining matches to stand a qualifying chance. Currently at 9th spot in the table, all of the side's three remaining matches are against teams placed in top four (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants).

If MI are eliminated, Rohit and the side's T20 World Cup-bound players (Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah) will likely leave for the Americas earlier.