Rohit Sharma's fist-bump ignored by young fan after India captain obliges autograph request; Rahane reaction sums it up

Considered to be among the most popular cricketers in history, Rohit Sharma’s presence at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday sent fans into a state of meltdown. The India captain was present due to the stadium’s 50th-anniversary celebration event. It is a common sighting for Rohit, whenever he is in a public place, for fans to flock to him for autographs and selfies. A young fan ignored Rohit Sharma's fist-bump request.

It was perfectly represented in a viral video from the event. Rohit was seated between India legend Sachin Tendulkar and former skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Out of the blue, a young fan wearing Team India’s jersey appeared in front of Rohit, while he was seated. The fan asked for the opener’s autograph, ignoring the likes of Sachin and Rahane.

Making the fan’s day, Rohit agreed to sign an autograph on his bat, and then followed it up with a fist-bump. But to Rohit’s surprise, the fan ignored him and simply jogged away and the MI star was left embarrassed as Rahane noticed it and was left in splits. Soon to Rohit’s elation, the young fan jogged up to him, and gave him a fist-bump.

Rohit is a Maharashtra native, and has spent his entire domestic career with the Mumbai state team. Even in the IPL, he represents Mumbai Indians, having joined them from Deccan Chargers in 2011. In the past, Rohit has served as captain for both teams.

In a video posted by the MCA on X, Rohit also opened up about the impact of the Wankhede Stadium on his cricket career, and hailed the ground. “When I played for the first time, the old stadium… it had its own charm. And now, you know, this venue right now has special memories involved with Indian cricket, Mumbai Indians, and age group cricket of Mumbai Cricket Association. So I just want to wish everyone the best for the coming years as well. And hopefully, we can create more and more memories at this very venue”, he said.

The 37-year-old is currently under immense pressure after struggling with the bat at the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3. Such was his poor form, that he even opted out of the final Test vs Australia, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over as standby skipper.