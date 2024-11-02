Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's pregnancy all but confirmed as commentator mentions 'new addition in family' on air

If reports are to be believed, India captain Rohit Sharmawill miss the first Test of the tour to Australia this month. While the PTI report mentioned only that he might miss out due to personal reasons, commentators during the India vs New Zealand Test seem to have confirmed that it would be due to the much-rumoured arrival of his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Discussing the combinations that India could use in the initial Test match at the Perth Stadium, beginning November 22, Harsha Bhogle mentioned on air that Rohit's availability in Perth would be under question. Rohit Sharma with his family in 2020.(Rohit Sharma/Instagram)

"Plenty of word around Rohit Sharma going into the tour of Australia," said Bhogle on air during Day 2 of the 3rd India vs New Zealand Test being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. "He might miss the first Test, hearing that there might be a new addition in his family,” said the commentator.

Rohit would become the second Indian captain in as many tours to Australia to miss matches due to paternity leave, withVirat Kohlifamously having left the Indian camp during the success of the 2021-22 tour for the birth of his daughter Vamika. Although Kohli missed the entire Test series, Rohit is expected to be back for the 2nd match in Adelaide starting December 6, as there is plenty of time between the first two Tests.

If true, this would be Rohit's second child with his partner Ritika Sajdeh. The couple became parents to Samaira, who was born in 2018. Rumours have been circulating of Ritika going through another pregnancy this year, and fans have also noticed her absence from recent India matches in the last few months. Bhogle's remark seems to have confirmed that.

Who could Rohit's stand-ins be?

With a relatively lengthy break between the Perth Test and the day-night Test match in Adelaide, Rohit could be expected to return to the team for the last four matches of the series. He will also not be encumbered by the Covid rules as Kohli was in the 2020 tour. However, Rohit would also likely miss out on the tour match between India and the Australian Prime Minister’s XI, set to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in the last week of November.

In terms of replacement for Rohit, vice-captainJasprit Bumrahis the likely candidate to take over the reins, similar to the one-off Edgbaston Test in the summer of 2023. As an opener, candidates include KL Rahul returning to the top order, as well as a risky debut match for Abhimanyu Easwaran in difficult conditions.

Rohit is slightly struggling for form in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, with a string of low scores in home conditions as he has found issues against pace in particular. With some questions regarding his form in recent months, Rohit could also be served well with a break from Test cricket before marking his return in Australia.

Rohit has also struggled in Australia in the past, with an average of 33 in 14 innings down under, with no centuries and three half-centuries. Rohit, however, did register a century when Australia visited in early 2023, in a series where he averaged over 40 across 6 innings.

India are looking to bounce back after a series loss at home for the first time in 12 years, with New Zealand having taken a 2-0 lead before the ongoing third Test match in Mumbai. With a chase in tricky conditions up ahead for India, the team will be hoping Rohit can find some runs with the bat before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes around.