Round 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy: All the records that tumbled on a historic day

The Vijay Hazare Trophy didn’t just start on December 24, 2025; it exploded. Round 1 of the tournament delivered scorecards that usually belong to video games, not real-life cricket. Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.(PTI)

What made the day genuinely extraordinary was the spread: it wasn’t one freak game and a few footnotes. Across venues, global List A records fell, long-standing tournament benchmarks were rewritten, and even the fielding coloumn produced something the format had never seen before. If this is the tone-setter, the rest of the season is going to feel like chasing after a train that has already left the station.

Highest men’s List A total

Bihar’s 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh is now the highest team total ever recorded in men’s List A cricket, surpassing the previous mark of 506/2. It is the kind of number that normally belongs to folklore, but now sits in the official record book.

Fastest men’s List A 150

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 150 came off 59 balls, the fastest 150 in men’s List A history, bettering the previous record of 64 balls by AB de Villiers. A 150 at that pace in a 50-over match is not just acceleration, it’s a different sport for long stretches.

Youngest men’s List A centurion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in men’s List A cricket at 14 years 272 days, beating the previous youngest mark of 15 years and 209 days. It is a record that rewrites the conversation about what early looks like at this level.

Fastest India men’s List A century

Bihar’s captain, Sakibul Gani, struck a 32-ball hundred, now the fastest List A century by an Indian, surpassing the previous Indian record of 35 balls by Anmolpreet Singh. In a format where hundreds are built, this one was essentially detonated.

First time in Men’s List A: Two batters hit 10 plus sixes in the same innings

The Bihar innings also produced a first for Men’s List A cricket: two batters reached double figures for sixes in the same innings. It underlined how the match didn’t just edge past limits, it punched through them.

First team with three centurions in a Vijay Hazare innings

Bihar became the first team to register three individual centuries in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings. In any 50-over game that is rare; in an innings that already carried multiple records, it became a part of an unprecedented pile-up.

Most runs conceded by a bowler in men’s List A

There was an unwanted but unavoidable record too: Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs in nine overs, most conceded by a bowler in a men’s List A match, moving past the previous high of 115. The numbers show just how brutal the batting conditions and the execution were.

Highest successful chase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Away from the Bihar carnage, Karnataka produced the day’s great chase: 413 successfully hunted down, the highest successful run chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, overtaking the previous record of 384.

First fielder with six catches in a men’s List A match

The fielding coloumn had its own history-maker: Vignesh Puthur completed six catches in a men’s List A match, a first for the format. On a day when batters dominated the headlines, this stood out.

Most hundreds in a single Vijay Hazare day

Round 1 also produced the most individual centuries ever recorded on a single day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy: 22, surpassing the previous record of 19. That number tells you the story of the day, even without the scorecards; batting was not just thriving, it was rampant.

Fastest to 16,000 List A runs

Virat Kohli reached 16,000 List A runs in 330 innings, the fastest any batter has reached the milestone, improving on the earlier mark of 391 innings.

Joint most 150 plus scores in List A

Rohit Sharma recorded his ninth 150-plus score in List A cricket, drawing level with the all-time record. He now shares the record with David Warner.

Second-oldest Vijay Hazare centurion

Rohit also became the second-oldest centurion in Vijay Hazare Trophy history at 38 years and 238 days, with only one older hundred maker on the tournament’s all-time list.

Odisha’s highest List A score

Swastik Shamal’s 212 became Odisha’s highest individual score in List A cricket, surpassing the previous state record of 145. Amid the day’s power-hitting frenzy, this stood tall as a traditional double-hundred built over time, then finished with authority.

Round 1 wasn’t simply record-heavy; it was record-defining. When a single day can reshape global List A benchmarks, a domestic tournament stops being just domestic for a moment and becomes the centre of the cricketing universe.