News / Cricket / Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad after IPL 2024 auction: RCB come out on top in bidding war for Alzarri Joseph

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad after IPL 2024 auction: RCB come out on top in bidding war for Alzarri Joseph

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2023 11:11 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Alzarri Joseph, on Tuesday. Here is RCB's full list of players acquired.

Virat Kohli has never won an IPL trophy, and the India legend will be looking to finally bag one at the upcoming Indian Premier League season. At the IPL 2024 Auction, RCB began with the purchase of West Indies international Alzarri Joseph for a whooping sum of 11.50 crore, from a base price of 1 crore.

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls during a match.(AP)
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls during a match.(AP)

Speaking on Joseph's purchase, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat told PTI, "We're delighted to have Alzarri (Joseph). From our perspective, he was our top three targets. From an overseas pace bowling perspective, you're always trying to navigate through the auction order, which makes things slightly tricky. We made a good judgment call."

"I think, to bring forward our interest in Alzarri and to have a good go at him because he's a player that we really like now with Alzarri, he bowls at high pace, he's got a high release point, so he gets bounce. We know bounce is important at the Chinnaswamy (Stadium). He's also got fantastic death skills. You look at his record and he's stacks up against anyone at the death," he added.

RCB also took part in a bidding war to sign Yash Dayal, and finally got him for 5 crore. Meanwhile, they roped in Tom Curran for 1.5 crore and New Zealand Lockie Ferguson for 2 crore.

RCB also signed two other Indians; Swapnil Singh for 20 lakh and Saurav Chauhan for 20 lakh.

Full list of players acquired by RCB:

Alzarri Joseph: 11.50 crore

Yash Dayal: 5 crore

Tom Curran: 1.5 crore

Lockie Ferguson: 2 crore

Swapnil Singh: 20 lakh

Saurav Chauhan: 20 lakh

Retained: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Cam Green, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

