Lucknow Super Giants full squad after IPL 2024 auction: Shivam Mavi joins LSG

With the lowest purse at the IPL 2024 Auction, Lucknow Super Giants purchased pacer Shivam Mavi for ₹6.4 crore, on Tuesday. Mavi will be filling in the hole left by Avesh Khan in the pace department. Meanwhile, M Siddharth also received plenty of attention at the auction and was involved in a bidding war, where LSG came out on top, forking out ₹2.4 crore. Indian player Shivam Mavi in action.(PTI)

All-rounder David Willey has been roped in for ₹2 crore, alongwith batter Ashton Turner for ₹1 crore. The franchise also signed Indians Arshin Kulkarni ( ₹20 lakh) and Mohd. Arshad Khan ( ₹20 lakh).

Before the auction, LSG also did some good business, trading Khan for Rajasthan Royals opener Devdutt Padikkal. Avesh spent two seasons with Lucknow, where he took 26 wickets in 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Padikkal has bagged 1521 runs in 57 IPL games, and is regarded as one of the best batters in the country. He will be joining forces with Karnataka teammate and LSG captain KL Rahul. Padikkal will also be looking to learn from the experience of Justin Langer, who is LSG head coach.

The players released by LSG were Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh and Arpit Guleria.

The overseas player in the LSG squad are Quinton De Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen Ul Haq, Mark Wood, Willey, Turner.

Full list of players purchased by LSG:

Shivam Mavi: ₹6.4 crore

M. Siddharth: ₹2.4 crore

Arshin Kulkarni: ₹20 lakhs

Ashton Turner: ₹1 crore

David Willey: ₹2 crore

Mohd. Arshad Khan: ₹20 lakh

Retained: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav