RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 21, 2023 07:51 AM IST

RCB face MI in Match 19 of WPL 2023, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here for live streaming, when and where to watch details.

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in Match 19 of WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. MI lost to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets on Monday and lost pole position. Currently second in the table, MI already have a playoff spot confirmed but will be eyeing top spot. Meanwhile, RCB are fourth in the table and are already out of playoff contention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online(PTI)

Both sides faced each other in Match 4, with MI winning by nine wickets. Chasing a target of 156 runs, MI reached 159/1 in 14.2 overs, courtesy of unbeaten half-centuries by Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Initially, RCB were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs, with Matthews taking three wickets, Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr bagging two dismissals each.

When will the RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will take place on Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the broadcast of RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match be available on TV in India?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will be available for broadcast in India on Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match be available?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on JioCinema. Also follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with WPL 2023, IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
